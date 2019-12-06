UrduPoint.com
3 More Children Molested In Kasur

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 04:01 PM

3 more children molested in Kasur

3 more cases of child abuse have been reported in Kasur

Kasur (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th December, 2019) 3 more cases of child abuse have been reported in Kasur. According to police sources the accused sexually abused 7 year old child and 2 minor girlsAccording to police information two young men sexually abused Munza, 15 at Gagan pori .

In Rehman pori Mustafa abad Munir raped Ayesha, 12 while 7 year old Ahsan has been molested in Gagan pori. Police have registered FIR against the accused persons and proceedings to arrest the accused are under way.

