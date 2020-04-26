3 more contract Covid-19 in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Spike of coronavirus COVID-19 positive cases keep escalating as three more persons were tested positive on Sunday in Attock.

According to health officials, all the newly confirmed cases were of local transmission which were reported from Fatehjang city.

Focal person for Covid-19, Dr Asif Arbab Niazi told newsmen that the three new corona virus COVID-19 positive cases were from Fatehjang city who transmitted the virus through their family head who was under treatment in a public sector hospital and already tested positive.

Responding a question, he said nine positive patients of Coronavirus successfully recovered in the district so far.

To another question, he said in 14 different quarantine centers of district Attock, presently as many as 67 persons were quarantined, adding 37 were quarantined in Hassanabdal, 18 in Attock city and 6 in Hazro.

He said 73 members of Tableeghi Jammat were tested, of which six were tested positive and 67 negative, while results of 12 others were still awaited.

He added that as many as 283 members of Tableeghi Jammat were sent home after screening and completion of quarantine period while 12 were still at quarantine.