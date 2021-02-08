3 more corona patients die in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed three more lives in the district during the past two days.

A spokesperson for the Health Department said on Monday the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 431 in the district. He said that 197 tests for coronavirus were conducted in the public and private sector labs during the last 24 hours, out of which 13 were reported positive.

He said that so far 7,378 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 855. He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients. At present, 108 patients, including 54 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 39, including four confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital. He said that 571 confirmed patients were in home isolation in the district.