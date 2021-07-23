UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 More Deaths, 115 New Virus Cases In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 07:20 PM

3 more deaths, 115 new virus cases in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :The coronavirus claimed three more lives and 115 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Friday, death toll reached 10,909 and the total number of cases recorded 351,707 while 330,311 patients had recovered so far.

As per the data, provided by the P&SHD, currently 10,487 patients are under treatment in different hospitals and 13 ones have been recovered in the last 24 hours .

The Health Department conducted 8,970 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours which turned the total tests into 6.01 million so far.

Meanwhile, during the last 24 hours, 205,571 citizens had been vaccinated in 662 centres and a total number of vaccinated people reaches 13,130,962 in the province.

Related Topics

Punjab Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Al Dhaid Date Festival competitions attract high t ..

23 minutes ago

DEWA’s SDME encourages teams to use latest techn ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,521 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police receive 38,000 emergency calls du ..

4 hours ago

FAO head urges G20 to invest in a healthy planet f ..

4 hours ago

India reports 35,342 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.