3 more deaths, 115 new virus cases in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :The coronavirus claimed three more lives and 115 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Friday, death toll reached 10,909 and the total number of cases recorded 351,707 while 330,311 patients had recovered so far.

As per the data, provided by the P&SHD, currently 10,487 patients are under treatment in different hospitals and 13 ones have been recovered in the last 24 hours .

The Health Department conducted 8,970 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours which turned the total tests into 6.01 million so far.

Meanwhile, during the last 24 hours, 205,571 citizens had been vaccinated in 662 centres and a total number of vaccinated people reaches 13,130,962 in the province.