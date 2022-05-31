UrduPoint.com

3 More Diagnosed With Fatal Coronavirus In RWP

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2022 | 07:32 PM

3 more diagnosed with fatal coronavirus in RWP

Three more Corona cases had been reported during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 46,624

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Three more Corona cases had been reported during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 46,624.

According to new data issued by the District Health Authority here Tuesday, the total infected cases included 43,117 from Rawalpindi and 3,507 from other districts.

One of each had arrived from Rawal town, Taxila and the Rawalpindi Cantonment area among the news cases. "Presently, 32 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes and no one at health faculties", the report added.

The report further said that 6,878,544 people, including 44,790 health workers, had been vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,989 samples were collected, out of which 986 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.30 per cent.

