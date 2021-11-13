3 more die of Corona in KP, 66 new cases confirmed

Coronavirus claimed three more lives in KP as 66 cases reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed three more lives in KP as 66 cases reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department on Saturday.

With three more deaths, the toll from the disease in the province has climbed to 5793.

Consecutive drop in new cases has dropped the total number of active cases to 1427.

45 patients have also been recovered from the disease during the period reaching the number of recovered persons to 171846. As many as 9643 tests were conducted in the province, out of which 66 proved positive for Corona.