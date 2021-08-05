3 more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

UrduPoint.com

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Another three patients died of COVID-19 while 67 more people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the Health Department said on Thursday that 791 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad reached 546, while 20,676 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 57 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital and 30 at DHQ Hospital. He further said that 245 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

