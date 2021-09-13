3 more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Another three patients died of COVID-19 while 58 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Another three patients died of COVID-19 while 58 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Monday that 1,222 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 1,436 while 22,968 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 265 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 90 at DHQ Hospital and 54 at General Hospital. He further said that 891 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.