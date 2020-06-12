3 more die of coronavirus in Sialkot

Three more people died of coronavirus in Sialkot district here on Friday

In Daska tehsil, the workers of a local NGO [non-governmental organisation] buried a coronavirus victim Nusrat Bibi (45) in the graveyard of village Dharam Kot-Satrah, Daska tehsil.

In Sialkot, the rescuers buried a coronavirus victim Muhammad Aslam in local graveyard.

In Pasrur, a 55-year-old person Bashir died of coronavirus. He was buried in Jinnah Gate graveyard in Pasrur city.