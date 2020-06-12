UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 More Die Of Coronavirus In Sialkot

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 07:39 PM

3 more die of coronavirus in Sialkot

Three more people died of coronavirus in Sialkot district here on Friday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Three more people died of coronavirus in Sialkot district here on Friday.

In Daska tehsil, the workers of a local NGO [non-governmental organisation] buried a coronavirus victim Nusrat Bibi (45) in the graveyard of village Dharam Kot-Satrah, Daska tehsil.

In Sialkot, the rescuers buried a coronavirus victim Muhammad Aslam in local graveyard.

In Pasrur, a 55-year-old person Bashir died of coronavirus. He was buried in Jinnah Gate graveyard in Pasrur city.

Related Topics

Died Sialkot Daska Pasrur Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Infinix Partners up with Daraz to bring Exclusive ..

27 minutes ago

Over 500 new coronavirus cases in Kuwait, six deat ..

41 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia strongly condemns terrorist attack in ..

41 minutes ago

Jemmia Khan Talks about complexity of social relat ..

1 hour ago

Federal Budget 2020-21: Rs7600 Billion Budget to b ..

1 hour ago

Members of &#039;Sharjah Youth&#039; train to prot ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.