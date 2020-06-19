UrduPoint.com
3 More Including Baby Die Of COVID-19 In IOK Toll Mounts To 76

Fri 19th June 2020 | 01:28 PM

In Indian occupied Kashmir, three more COVID-19 patients including a 15-day-old baby died, taking the total number of fatalities due to coronavirus in the territory to 76

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, three more COVID-19 patients including a 15-day-old baby died, taking the total number of fatalities due to coronavirus in the territory to 76.

According to Kashmir Media Service, all three deaths took place at Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar.

A 15-day-old baby from Bemina area of Srinagar, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, died at the hospital on Friday.

Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Farooq A Jan said that the baby was suffering from congenital heart disease and died this morning after the his condition worsened.

He said the baby remained admitted at the institute for two days after the swab samples returned COVID-19 positive. He is youngest to die with the disease in the occupied territory.

In second death at the hospital, an 80-year-old man from Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district passed away today morning.

The officials at the hospital said that the patient, who was suffering from hypertension and cardiac failure, was admitted to the hospital on June 17.

His sampling was done that day only and the report returned as positive the next day, they added.

Earlier, a 79-year-old man from Nowshera area of Srinagar, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died at 11:15 p.m on Thursday night, the officials said.

They added the patient was admitted to the hospital on June 8 and was suffering from hypertension, hypothyroidism, with bilateral chest infiltrate.

With these fatalities, the death toll due to the novel coronavirus has risen in occupied Kashmir to 76 comprising 66 in the Kashmir Valley, nine in Jammu division and one in Ladakh region.

So far Srinagar district with eighteen deaths due to the virus has the highest fatalities, followed by thirteen in Baramulla, nine in Shopian, eight in Kulgam, six in Jammu, five each in Islamabad, Kupwara & Budgam, two in Pulwama while one death each has been reported in Bandipora, Doda, Rajouri, Udhampur and Leh.

