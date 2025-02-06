3 more International Parliamentary delegations arrive

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Three more international parliamentary delegations arrived here on Thursday to attend first Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Asia and Southeast Asia Regional Conference, going to held at the Punjab Assembly from February 7 to 8.

According to official sources, a four-member parliamentary delegation, led by Parliament of Malaysia Senator Pele Peter Tinggom, arrived in provincial capital on Thursday. Speaker of Johor State Assembly Malaysia

Haji Mohd Puad bin Zarkashi also arrived here to attend the conference. A five-member parliamentary delegation, led by Speaker of Terengganu State Assembly Dato Haji Mohd Nor bin Hamzah, also reached here.

The delegations were welcomed by MPAs Rushda Lodhi, Asma Ehtisham and Barrister Asma Fazal.