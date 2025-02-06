3 More International Parliamentary Delegations Arrive
Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2025 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Three more international parliamentary delegations arrived here on Thursday to attend first Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Asia and Southeast Asia Regional Conference, going to held at the Punjab Assembly from February 7 to 8.
According to official sources, a four-member parliamentary delegation, led by Parliament of Malaysia Senator Pele Peter Tinggom, arrived in provincial capital on Thursday. Speaker of Johor State Assembly Malaysia
Haji Mohd Puad bin Zarkashi also arrived here to attend the conference. A five-member parliamentary delegation, led by Speaker of Terengganu State Assembly Dato Haji Mohd Nor bin Hamzah, also reached here.
The delegations were welcomed by MPAs Rushda Lodhi, Asma Ehtisham and Barrister Asma Fazal.
Recent Stories
DS drives digital transformation to achieve sustainability
Pakistan, China to expand cultural exchanges to build closer community of shared ..
FinMin stresses need to adopt policies framed to address climate-change-related ..
Honhaar Scholarship Scheme to be expanded to other provinces
PECA Law: NA body decides to form sub-committee comprising journalists to addres ..
PCB all set to welcome cricket fans with spectacular ceremony tomorrow
RTA's humanitarian initiatives benefit 29 million people in 2024
Nahyan bin Mubarak, Speaker of Jordan's House of Representatives discuss coopera ..
Mansoor bin Mohammed inaugurates Informa Global Group’s new office in Dubai
Hamad Al Sharqi orders 20% salary increase for Fujairah government employees
Expo City Dubai master plan pre-certified in globally recognised social, environ ..
G42 publishes its Frontier AI Safety Framework
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM reviews task management system for SOE's privatization process6 minutes ago
-
3 more International Parliamentary delegations arrive6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China to expand cultural exchanges to build closer community of shared future15 minutes ago
-
Govt enacts PECA law in good faith to regulate digital media: Atta Tarar16 minutes ago
-
Pak-Bangladesh synergy raises hope for revival of SAARC16 minutes ago
-
Senate body reviews WAPDA audit inquiries16 minutes ago
-
FinMin stresses need to adopt policies framed to address climate-change-related issues19 minutes ago
-
PTI founder’s letter discarded as trash: Azma26 minutes ago
-
DS jail suspended for mismanagement26 minutes ago
-
Strict public dealing hours enforced in Gujrat26 minutes ago
-
PECA Law: NA body decides to form sub-committee comprising journalists to address concerns28 minutes ago
-
No more shortage of meningitis vaccine for Umrah travelers: secretary36 minutes ago