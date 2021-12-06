3 more persons infected by dengue fever in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Three new dengue fever cases have been detected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, said dengue daily updates shared by the Health Department here on Monday.

With the three new dengue cases, the number of active cases in the province has dropped to 14 and overall cases to 10532.

All three new cases were detected in Peshawar wherein 10 patients were hospitalized.

10 people have died of the dengue so far in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, no new death was reported during the last 24 hours.

In the meanwhile, 12 patients have also been recovered from the disease, reaching the total number of the recovered persons in the province to 10508.