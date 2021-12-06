UrduPoint.com

3 More Persons Infected By Dengue Fever In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 10:31 PM

3 more persons infected by dengue fever in KP

Three new dengue fever cases have been detected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, said dengue daily updates shared by the Health Department here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Three new dengue fever cases have been detected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, said dengue daily updates shared by the Health Department here on Monday.

With the three new dengue cases, the number of active cases in the province has dropped to 14 and overall cases to 10532.

All three new cases were detected in Peshawar wherein 10 patients were hospitalized.

10 people have died of the dengue so far in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, no new death was reported during the last 24 hours.

In the meanwhile, 12 patients have also been recovered from the disease, reaching the total number of the recovered persons in the province to 10508.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dengue Died All From

Recent Stories

Voters' verification process begins in D.I. Khan D ..

Voters' verification process begins in D.I. Khan Division

2 minutes ago
 Russia, India to Continue Promoting Settlements in ..

Russia, India to Continue Promoting Settlements in National Currencies

2 minutes ago
 Man dies in Nushki bike-car collision

Man dies in Nushki bike-car collision

2 minutes ago
 Jahanzeb bags two medals in World Bodybuilding C's ..

Jahanzeb bags two medals in World Bodybuilding C'ships

2 minutes ago
 Administrator DMC East orders repair of vehicles

Administrator DMC East orders repair of vehicles

7 minutes ago
 Fazl wants to derail system to get political lever ..

Fazl wants to derail system to get political leverage: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.