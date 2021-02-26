UrduPoint.com
3 More Positive Cases Surfaced For COVID-19 In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 10:29 PM

3 more positive cases surfaced for COVID-19 in Balochistan

About 3 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19038 in Balochistan on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :About 3 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19038 in Balochistan on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 577423 people were screened for the virus till Feb 26 out of which 3 more were reported positive.

As many as 18743 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 200 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

