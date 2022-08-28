UrduPoint.com

3 More Report Positive For COVID-19 In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2022 | 01:00 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :About three new coronavirus patient were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35938 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1609370 people were screened for the virus, out of which 3 more was reported positive.

As many as 35542 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

