3 more succumbed to Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

The lethality of the fourth wave of Coronavirus is increasing day by day as 3 patients lost life at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) during last 24 hours

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :The lethality of the fourth wave of Coronavirus is increasing day by day as 3 patients lost life at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) during last 24 hours.

According to the ATH spokesperson, 11 new patients had been admitted to the Coronavirus ward where the total number of patients rose 115.

It was also disclosed that 18 Coronavirus patients were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with acute breathing problems while 22 critical patients of COVID-19 were placed on CPAP.

The more lethal fourth wave of Coronavirus has gripped the Hazara division where district Mansehara has become the new hub of the COVID-19 patients and the number of positive cases has surged rapidly.

Due to the negligence of people and violation of Coronavirus SOPs that were issued by the government the spread of the disease is becoming more lethal and the number of COVID-19 positive cases are increasing day by day.

District health office Abbottabad also conducted COVID-19 sampling from educational institutions where 303 various institutions were screened. The total number of tests conducted was 19018, the number of positive cases from educational institutions was 760, the number of teachers screened for COVID-19 was 4778, the number of students screened 14240.

District administration and health department have imposed smart lockdown at 1792 places including 1576 rural/urban/residential areas, 18 hotels and restaurants, 172 educational institutions and 26 offices and commercial buildings.