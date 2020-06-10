3 more succumbed to COVID-19 in Attock, positive patients graph raise to 235

Three more persons including a women succumbed to COVID-19 in Attock in last 24 hours while 14 new cases were reported in the district raising the coronavirus positive cases to 235 in the district

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Three more persons including a women succumbed to COVID-19 in Attock in last 24 hours while 14 new cases were reported in the district raising the coronavirus positive cases to 235 in the district.

An official of health authorities informed that so far 12 people lost their lives due to the virus in the district. He informed that the deceased included a SNGPL official, resident of Mansar village, while the second victim was a 36 year old women from Attock and the third victims was a resident of Pindigheab.

Giving details of new infected cases, he informed that a sub divisional police officer from Hassanabdal circle, DSP Raja Fiyyaz Ul Haq naseem was tested COVID-19 positive besides four front line health workers including two lady doctors and two male doctors.

He said the police official was recently posted from Police training school Sihala while one lady doctor belonged to Pindigheab, and the other from Hazro while the male doctors hailed from Attock and Fatehjang and all of them were serving at government hospitals who got infected while treating patients.

According to district health officer, Dr Asad Ismail, one of the victim was admitted at PIMS hospital Islamabad while the female doctor was admitted at holy family hospital Rawalpindi.

District emergency officer, Dr Ishfaq Mian has informed that all the three deceased were buried under COVID-19 protocol and a team of health department along with special Rescue 1122 and anti-COVID-19 task force personalhave offered her funeral prayer.

According to focal person of District Attock for COVID-19, Dr Asif Arbab Niazi, number of suspected cases has raised to 2605 while screening of 6186 persons has so far been carried out in the district. He said results 315 suspects were awaited.