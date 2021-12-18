UrduPoint.com

3 More Test Covid Positive In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 10:14 PM

3 more test Covid positive in Balochistan

Around three new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 33540 in the province on Saturday

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1320204 people were screened for the virus till December 18 out of which 3 more were reported positive.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1320204 people were screened for the virus till December 18 out of which 3 more were reported positive.

As many as 33146 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 363 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

