3 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Around 03 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 33531 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1310705 people were screened for the virus till December 11 out of which 3 more were reported positive.

As many as 33125 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 363 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.