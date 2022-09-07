3 more test positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

Three new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35960 in Balochistan on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Three new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35960 in Balochistan on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,623,787 people were screened for the virus, out of which three more were reported positive.

As many as 35569 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirusso far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.