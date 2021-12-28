3 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

UrduPoint.com

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Three more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 266 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 48 while 25,943 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 16 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 4 at DHQ Hospital and two at General Hospital. He further said that 14 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

