UrduPoint.com

3 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2022 | 09:02 PM

3 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

Three people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Three people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 315 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 58 while 28,389 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 4 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital. He further said that 54 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Same From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Reigns of power assumed despite political cost for ..

Reigns of power assumed despite political cost for country's sake: Murtaza Abbas ..

21 seconds ago
 KP CM Mahmood condoles Miangul's demise in tragic ..

KP CM Mahmood condoles Miangul's demise in tragic road accident

23 seconds ago
 Salman Sufi, CM Sindh discuss PM's development pac ..

Salman Sufi, CM Sindh discuss PM's development package for Karachi

24 seconds ago
 Crackdown against kite sellers in Sialkot

Crackdown against kite sellers in Sialkot

28 seconds ago
 Man caught for pilfering electricity

Man caught for pilfering electricity

6 minutes ago
 Over 8.331m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 8.331m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.