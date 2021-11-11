UrduPoint.com

3 More Test Positive For Dengue In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 06:51 PM

3 more test positive for dengue in Faisalabad

Another three persons tested positive for dengue virus in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Another three persons tested positive for dengue virus in the district during the last 24 hours.

In-charge Epidemics Prevention and Control Dr Zulqarnain said on Thursday the total number of dengue patients reached 277 while 5 dengue patients had so far lost their lives since January this year.

He said that 33 dengue patients were admitted to Allied and DHQ hospitals where treatment facilities were being provided to them.

He said that 43 beds were allocated for dengue patients in Allied hospital, 31 in DHQ hospital, eight in General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad and four each in Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology and Children hospital. He further said that sufficient stocks of medicines were available with the health facilities, adding that doctors and paramedical staff were performing duties round the clock in dengue wards.

