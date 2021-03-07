3 more tested Covid-19 positive in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :About 3 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19117 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 594208 people were screened for the deadly virus till March 7 out of which 3 more were reported positive.

As many as 18809 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 201 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.