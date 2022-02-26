UrduPoint.com

3 More Tested Positive For Corona In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2022 | 09:04 PM

3 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

As many as 3 new coronavirus patients have tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,325 in the province on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :As many as 3 new coronavirus patients have tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,325 in the province on Saturday.

According to Media Coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell, Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,404,079 people were screened for the virus, out of which 3 more were reported positive today.

Meanwhile, 34,864 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 375 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Opposition fails to buy MPs for no-trust move: Ham ..

Opposition fails to buy MPs for no-trust move: Hammad Azhar

2 minutes ago
 Woman killed in firing incident

Woman killed in firing incident

23 minutes ago
 Man commits suicide at Hazara Town area of Quetta ..

Man commits suicide at Hazara Town area of Quetta

23 minutes ago
 Nine more die of corona in KP

Nine more die of corona in KP

23 minutes ago
 Performance of AUST, inspiration for 32 universiti ..

Performance of AUST, inspiration for 32 universities: Bangash

1 hour ago
 Greeks protest at soaring cost of living

Greeks protest at soaring cost of living

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>