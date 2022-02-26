3 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

As many as 3 new coronavirus patients have tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,325 in the province on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :As many as 3 new coronavirus patients have tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,325 in the province on Saturday.

According to Media Coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell, Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,404,079 people were screened for the virus, out of which 3 more were reported positive today.

Meanwhile, 34,864 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 375 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.