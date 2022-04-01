UrduPoint.com

3 More Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2022 | 09:01 PM

Three more patients were tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours in the district, each belonging to the Rawalpindi Cantt, Rawal town and Taxila

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Three more patients were tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours in the district, each belonging to the Rawalpindi Cantt, Rawal town and Taxila.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre on Friday, one confirmed patient was admitted to city Bilal Hospital.

The report updated that only one patient was on double oxygen support. "As many as 6,675,290 people, including 44,710 health workers, had been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021," it informed.

