3 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Attock

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Three more people were tested positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours in the district Attock raising the tally of positive cases to 575.

The district focal person for COVID-19, Dr Asif Arbab Niazi informed that among these three positive cases, one belongs to Hazro while two are from Pindigheab including a doctor.

He informed that the number of corona patients in the district also rises to 65. He said that the number of suspected cases also raised in the district to 4250 while screening of as many as 7831 persons have also been carried out so far in which 3235 were tested negative.

He said that the result of as many as 440 suspects of the area is awaited. He said that out of 65 positive patients 61 are home isolated and all are asymptomatic while as many as 490 patients were recovered so far. He said that safe burial of 58 suspected as well as positive patients who died in various other areas were also carried out in the district so far.