3 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Another three people fell victim to COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 445 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period. He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 56 while recoveries were 25,948.

He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Govt General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 22 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 4 at DHQ Hospitaland 3 at General Hospital.

He further said that 11 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.