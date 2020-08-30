UrduPoint.com
3 More Youth Martyred In IIOJK, Toll Swelled To 10

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

3 more youth martyred in IIOJK, toll swelled to 10

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in an overnight operation in Srinagar, raising the number of the slain youth in the territory to 10 over past three days.

Three youth were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Panthachowk area on the outskirts of Srinagar city, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Number of youth killed by the troops during cordon and search operations in Srinagar, Pulwama and Shopian rose to 10 since Friday.

