3 More Youths Martyred In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 10:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youths in Pulwama district, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the occupation forces killed the youths during a cordon and search operation in the town.

The authorities suspended internet services in Pulwama and other areas of the south Kashmir.

More Stories From Pakistan

