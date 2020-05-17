3 most wanted POs held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested three most wanted proclaimed offenders involved in different cases of dacoity-cum-murder, robbery and attempt to murder cases.

According to police sources, City Police Officer (CPO) Hassan Raza Khan, formed a special team and directed them to launch a crackdown against proclaimed offenders across the district.

The police team arrested three most wanted proclaimed offenders including Rabnawaz alias Kurri s/o Raheem Bukhash, Imam Bukhash s/o Qadir Bukhash and Sajjad s/o Bashir Ahmed.

The arrested criminals were wanted in various heinous crimes. Further investigations were underway from the criminals, police sources added.