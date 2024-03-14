Open Menu

3 Motorcycle Thieves Apprehended, 2 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2024 | 08:44 PM

In a recent development, the Sher Shah Police Station, part of Keamari District Police, has successfully apprehended three motorcycle thieves and recovered stolen motorcycles from their possession

SSP Keamari, Arif Aslam Rao, disclosed that three individuals involved in motorcycle thefts were arrested in two separate operations.

During the initial operation, suspects Kamran and Adnan were taken into custody.

Their arrest led to the recovery of a motorcycle stolen from the Sher Shah police station's jurisdiction, along with the seizure of 20 grams of heroin.

In another operation, a motorcycle thief named Saeed was apprehended, resulting in the retrieval of another stolen motorcycle from within the precincts of Sher Shah Police Station.

The arrested individuals have been transferred to the anti-vehicle lifting cell for further investigation into cases related to motorcycle thefts.

