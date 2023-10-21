3 motorcyclists killed, as many injured in road accidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Three motorcyclists were killed while three others sustained multiple injuries in two road accidents during the last 12 hours in Faisalabad.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Saturday that a speeding car hit a motorcycle on Jhang Road near Chak No. 70-JB Mansooran Saturday morning. As a result, 41-year-old Munawar Abbas of Jhang received injuries and died on-the-spot.

Rescue 1122 shifted 30-year-old Amanullah to Allied Hospital in a critical condition.

In another accident, 12-year-old Faizan Idrees and 15-year-old Hammad Iftikhar of Chak No. 6-JB Gulshan Town were killed whereas 24-year-old Amir Boota and his brother Usman Boota (28) of Chak No. 64-JB were injured seriously when their motorcycles collided with each other while overtaking a trailer near Meeranwala Bungalow.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Allied Hospital whereas the police started investigation, he added.