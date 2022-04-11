3 motorcyclists killed by speeding dumper in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Three youths were killed when a speeding dumper truck rammed into their motorcycle on Ferozepur Road in Lahore on Monday.

As per details, Rescue 1122 said that the accident occurred on Ferozepur road where a rashly-driven dumper hit a speeding dumper hit a motorcycle from behind, as a result of which 3 persons died on the spot while a youth was injured.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted bodies to the morgue, a private news channel reported.

According to rescue sources, the dead have not been identified yet.

The driver of the dumper managed to escape from the scene after the accident.