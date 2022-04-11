UrduPoint.com

3 Motorcyclists Killed By Speeding Dumper In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2022 | 10:10 AM

3 motorcyclists killed by speeding dumper in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Three youths were killed when a speeding dumper truck rammed into their motorcycle on Ferozepur Road in Lahore on Monday.

As per details, Rescue 1122 said that the accident occurred on Ferozepur road where a rashly-driven dumper hit a speeding dumper hit a motorcycle from behind, as a result of which 3 persons died on the spot while a youth was injured.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted bodies to the morgue, a private news channel reported.

According to rescue sources, the dead have not been identified yet.

The driver of the dumper managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

More Stories From Pakistan

