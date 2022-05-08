3 mud houses , cabin reduced to ashes

(@FahadShabbir)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Three mud houses and a cabin burnt to ashes in Nawahi village Mahiari near Islamkot.

According to details, three mud houses and a cabin of Faiz Muhammad Bajir and Anwar Ali Bajir were burnt to ashes due to sudden fire in Nawahi village Mahiari Bajir of Islamkot Taluka.

The villagers on a self help basis managed to extinguish the fire and save the other village from damage.

Despite being informed the fire brigade and staff could not reach in time.