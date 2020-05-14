3 murdered including 2 brothers in Mianwali

Three people including two real brothers were murdered in separate incidents in Makarwal and Chaddro police limits

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Three people including two real brothers were murdered in separate incidents in Makarwal and Chaddro police limits.

Police sources Thursday said two brothers Sada Khan and Noor Raees khan residents of district Karak were settled in Makarwal district Mianwali due to enmity.

On the day of incident, five unknown armed persons entered in the house of victims and opened indiscriminate fire. As a result, both the brothers died on the spot. The accused fled from the scene.

In another incident, on information Chaddro police recovered a dead body of gypsy Sikandar Sultan of Mosa Khel. The unknown accused hanged the body of deceased with a tree after killing him.

Bodies were handed over to the heirs after postmortem. Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.