3 Murdered, One Commit Suicide

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2024 | 03:40 PM

3 murdered, one commit suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Three people were murdered over different issues, and a man committed suicide in the city and suburbs during the last 24 hours.

A police report said here on Friday that 60-year-old Sikandar Hayat, son of Muhammad Hassan, was shot dead by one Mohsin and others over an enmity in Manawala, Millat Town police precincts.

In the second incident, one Abid, along with his accomplices, shot dead Abid Ali over an enmity in Naveedabad Mohallah, an area of Chak Jhumra.

Separately, one Adeel and others abducted Irfan from Chak No 66-JB in Thikriwala police limits and cut his veins with sharp-edged weapon.

Meanwhile, one Qasim of Chak No 67-JB shot himself dead in Thikriwala police precincts. Police shifted all four bodies to hospital for mortuary and initiated legal action.

