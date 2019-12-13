3 new additional judges of Islamabad High Court (IHC) sworn in

3 new judges of Islamabad High Court (IHC) have taken oath of their office.Chief Justice (CJ) of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah administered oath to these new three judges

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th December, 2019) 3 new judges of Islamabad High Court (IHC) have taken oath of their office.Chief Justice (CJ) of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah administered oath to these new three judges.

The oath taking ceremony of three new additional judges took place in IHC Friday.

CJ IHC Athar Minallah, senior lawyers and other dignitaries attended the ceremony.The three judges who have taken oath include one female judge Lubna Salim Pervez. The other two judges are Fayyaz Ahmad Jandran and Ghulam Azam Qambar.These three judges have been appointed as additional judges for the period of one year.