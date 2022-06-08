3 new Corona cases reported in KP

Three new Corona cases were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, during the last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Three new Corona cases were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, during the last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Wednesday.

Due to consecutive decline in disease, total active Corona cases have dropped to 60 in the province.

The virus has claimed 6324 lives during the period of the last 27 months.

A total of 219709 were infected by Coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, out of which 213325 have been recovered.

Three more patients recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

As many as 2634 tests were conducted, out of which only 3 proved positive for Coronavirus in the province.