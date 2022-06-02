3 new corona cases reported in RWP

Three more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 46,629

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Three more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 46,629.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Thursday, the total infected cases included 43,122 from Rawalpindi and 3,507 from other districts.

Among the new cases, two had arrived from Potohar town and one from the Rawal town area. "Presently, 30 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes and no one at health faculties", the report added.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 803 samples were collected, out of which 800 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.37 per cent.