3 New Districts, Two Tehsils To Be Created In Punjab: CM

Published March 31, 2022 | 07:17 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that carving out three new districts and two tehsils in the province has been approved in principle.

During an informal conversation with journalists, he said on Thursday that Lahore would be split into two districts. Similarly, hill station Murree and tehsil Taunsa Sharif would be given the status of districts, he added.

He said two new tehsils would also be carved out in Rawalpindi, according to a handout issued here.

A committee constituted for the purpose had put forth its recommendations and approval had also been granted to reserve a 20pc quota for girls from backward areas in nursing colleges to improve their employment opportunities, he added.

The chief minister also announced increasing the annual grant of Lahore Press Club to Rs20 million.

Lahore Chief Minister Punjab Murree Split Rawalpindi From Million Employment Usman Buzdar

