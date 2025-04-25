Open Menu

3 New Enforcement Stations Approved For Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) A meeting of the District Development Committee (DDC) was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Dr. Salma Suleman to review and approve various development projects in the district.

One of the major outcomes of the meeting was the approval for the establishment of three new enforcement stations in Khanewal district with an expected cost of approximately Rs. 234 million.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Ghulam Mustafa Sehar, Deputy Director Development Shahid Rehman, and officers from various development and other departments also attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Salma Suleman emphasized that the construction of the new enforcement stations must begin on time and strictly according to the approved design. She directed the concerned departments to ensure high standards in construction, particularly in the installation of sewerage system. She said that there would be no compromise on the quality of construction material and any negligence will not be tolerated.

During the meeting, Deputy Director Shahid Rehman also gave a detailed briefing on various ongoing and upcoming development projects in the district.

