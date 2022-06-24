3 new women police stations to be set up in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Three new women Police station will be set up in Gwadar, Turbat and Naseerabad district of Balochistan to protect women and provide them with legal assistance.

The decision was made during a meeting held between Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi and inspector General of Balochistan Police Abdul Khaliq Shaikh.

The IG Balochistan on the occasion said that the first separate women's police station has already been set up in Quetta, which is playing an active role, while in the next phase, special women's police stations will be set up in Gwadar, Turbat and Naseerabad.

"A summary has been sent to the higher authorities for setting up separate family desks at all police stations in the province, including permission for recruitment of women police officers and personnel," he maintained.

He said that on the recommendations of Women Parliamentarians CAUCUS, steps would be taken on priority basis to make Women Safety App effective and to set up a Forensic Lab in the province.

Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs and Chairperson Women Parliamentarians CAUCUS expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the government for the protection of women and provision of legal aid, including the establishment of a women's police station.

She assured that all legal assistance would be extended to the steps taken for the protection of women in Balochistan.