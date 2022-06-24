UrduPoint.com

3 New Women Police Stations To Be Set Up In Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2022 | 09:11 AM

3 new women police stations to be set up in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Three new women Police station will be set up in Gwadar, Turbat and Naseerabad district of Balochistan to protect women and provide them with legal assistance.

The decision was made during a meeting held between Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi and inspector General of Balochistan Police Abdul Khaliq Shaikh.

The IG Balochistan on the occasion said that the first separate women's police station has already been set up in Quetta, which is playing an active role, while in the next phase, special women's police stations will be set up in Gwadar, Turbat and Naseerabad.

"A summary has been sent to the higher authorities for setting up separate family desks at all police stations in the province, including permission for recruitment of women police officers and personnel," he maintained.

He said that on the recommendations of Women Parliamentarians CAUCUS, steps would be taken on priority basis to make Women Safety App effective and to set up a Forensic Lab in the province.

Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs and Chairperson Women Parliamentarians CAUCUS expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the government for the protection of women and provision of legal aid, including the establishment of a women's police station.

She assured that all legal assistance would be extended to the steps taken for the protection of women in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Police Police Station Gwadar Turbat Women Family All Government

Recent Stories

Minister directs to address problems in Park Road ..

Minister directs to address problems in Park Road Housing Scheme

8 hours ago
 3000 vacancies to create in Balochistan for youth ..

3000 vacancies to create in Balochistan for youth employment: Farah Azeem

8 hours ago
 268 Fresh Covid-19 cases reported: NIH

268 Fresh Covid-19 cases reported: NIH

10 hours ago
 Formation of province for South Punjab's people as ..

Formation of province for South Punjab's people as per constitution: Law Ministe ..

10 hours ago
 Australia's O'Callaghan edges Sjostrom to win wome ..

Australia's O'Callaghan edges Sjostrom to win women's 100m freestyle title

10 hours ago
 England v New Zealand 3rd Test scoreboard

England v New Zealand 3rd Test scoreboard

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.