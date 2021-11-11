UrduPoint.com

3 Newly Constructed Small Hydel Power Stations Go Operational

Special Assistant to KP CM on Energy, Taj Mohammad Khan Tarand has inaugurated three newly completed small hydel power stations in district Chtiral on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Energy, Taj Mohammad Khan Tarand has inaugurated three newly completed small hydel power stations in district Chtiral on Thursday.

The Special Assistant to KP CM is on a visit to district Chitral. Secretary Energy & Power, Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Pakthunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO), Engineer Naeem Khan also accompanied him.

Addressing the inauguration ceremonies of the three energy projects, he said that Chitral is rich of water resources and has big potential of generating cheap electricity.

He said that under the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, out of the total 352 small hydel power stations, construction on the remaining projects is in last stages and very soon work on the construction of 672 more micro hydel power stations will begin.

The completion of these micro-hydel power stations will usher an era of progress and development in backward areas of the province.

During briefing the Special Assistant to CM was told that out of 54 micro-hydel power projects of Chitral 47 are not only operational rather also providing load shedding free electricity to the people.

He also visited the under-construction 69 Megawatt lavi Hydropower project and reviewed the pace of work on it. He on this occasion directed the authorities of PEDO for acceleration of the pace of work on the project.

