3 notorious dacoits arrested after encounter with police

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Gulgasht police have arrested three notorious dacoits after they got injured by the firing of their own accomplices during an exchange of fire with police at Basti Nau Nawabpur road on Wednesday early hours.

According to police sources, receiving information about snatching of motorcycle and cash from a citizen by five armed outlaws who were escaped towards Nawabpur road, the police set up a picket at the road. In the meantime, five armed outlaws on three motorcycles were asked to stop by the police bu the criminals started firing on the police party. The police also retaliated in self-denfese, and the exchange of fir continued for about half an hour.

When the firing stopped by the criminals, the police arrested three outlaws after the got injured by the firing of their own accomplices, however, the other two managed to escape from the scene.

The arrested criminals were shifted to Nishtar hospital for medical treatment, police sources said and confirmed their identification as Amir Baloch who was ring leader of a notorious inter-district gang involved in 43 cases of heinous crimes including dacoity, house robbery and others while the other two arrested criminals Irfan Hiraj and Jameel Awan were also wanted to police in dozens of case.

A case has been registered against the criminals while special teams have been formed to arrest the criminals, police sources added.