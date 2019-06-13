UrduPoint.com
3 OEPs Licenses Cancelled, 19 Suspended For Exploiting Emigrants

Sumaira FH 9 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 04:51 PM

The Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE) has cancelled operational licenses of three Overseas Employment Promoters (OEPs) and suspended 19 others during this year for exploiting the emigrants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :The Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE) has cancelled operational licenses of three Overseas Employment Promoters (OEPs) and suspended 19 others during this year for exploiting the emigrants.

Some 99 percent of licenses of those OEPs were suspended for not responding to the complaints, lodged against them by the victims, while three were cancelled on non-payment of the labourers' dues, the official sources in BEOE told APP on Thursday.

According to the list shared by the Bureau, three Pakistan-base agencies including Ulfta Enterprises, Faith International operating in Rawalpindi and Al Wasio Interntaional, Lahore were not allowed to run their businesses in the country.

Similarly, the registration of various OEPs including Ch Manpower Services, Bab-e-khyber, Asmacs Agency and others has been suspended at the moment.

On the instruction of Special Assistant to Prime Minister Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, the sources said, a strategy was prepared to tighten the noose around the fraudulent elements that lured the intending emigrants for lucrative job opportunities abroad.

They said the Bureau had also launched a crackdown against the illegal recruiting agencies and online foreign job promoters.

The BEOE was working with Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to block such sites posting enticing and false job advertisements online to trap innocent workers.

The ads were also being given in the national dailies to inform the masses, they added.

The sources said the relevant departments had been asked to launch awareness campaigns on their official pages of social networking sites.

They said the BEOE had also set up an online web portal www.beoe.gov.pk/foreign-jobs to facilitate overseas job seekers.

The job seekers could easily get details of oversea\395s jobs with licensed OEPs.

