3 Of Family Die As Roof Of House Caves In: Police

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 04:36 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Three members of a family died when roof of their dilapidated house suddenly collapsed due to heavy downpour in Swabi district, police said on Saturday.

The tragic incident occurred at Topi in the wee hours of Saturday where roof of the house of Javed son of Fateullah Khan suddenly caved in.

As a result, Ayesha wife of Muhammad Sohail, Aadil and Sahil sons of Muhammad Sohail were killed.

The local residents and police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies under the debris.

