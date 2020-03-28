3 of family die as roof of house caves in: Police

Three members of a family died when roof of their dilapidated house suddenly collapsed due to heavy downpour in Swabi district, police said on Saturday

The tragic incident occurred at Topi in the wee hours of Saturday where roof of the house of Javed son of Fateullah Khan suddenly caved in.

As a result, Ayesha wife of Muhammad Sohail, Aadil and Sahil sons of Muhammad Sohail were killed.

The local residents and police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies under the debris.