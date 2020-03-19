3 officers given duties to assist heath department in tackling coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has placed services of three officers at disposal of health department for a period of one month with a task to assist the department in tackling coronavirus pandemic.

Asfandyar Khattak, Director General KP sports, Reza Ozgen, Chief Foreign Aid P&D Department and Asim Jamshed , Director Projects, KPIT board have assigned various duties in provincial health department, said a notification issued by KP Establishment Department, Government here on Thursday.