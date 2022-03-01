3 officers reshuffled

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reshuffled three officers of Grade 18 and posted them against various posts.

According to an officials statement issued here on Tuesday, Deputy Secretary Chief Minister Secretariat, Sameeullah Khan has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary CM Secretariat, District Monitoring Officer KP education Monitoring Authority has been posted as Deputy Secretary, Science and Information Technology Department while Assistant Director Provincial Public Safety Commission, Syed Aftab Hussain as Director Public Safety Commission on deputation.