3 officers transferred in minor reshuffle

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Monday ordered the posting and transfers of three officers of the Provincial Management Service (PMS) in a minor reshuffle of senior officers in public interest, said a notification issued by the Establishment Department.

According to the notification Secretary-I, board of Revenue Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Afsar Ali Shah (BS-19) had transferred and asked to report to Establishment Department while Secretary-III, Board of Revenue, Hafiz Atta-ul-Munim had been transferred and posted as Secretary-I.

Similarly, the Additional Director General (Projects) for Merged Districts in Planning and Development (P&D) Department, Mohammad Zaheeruddin Babar (BS-18) has also been transferred and posted as Secretary-III in the Board of Revenue.