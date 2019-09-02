UrduPoint.com
3 Officers Transferred/posted In Pakistan Railways

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Railways ministry Monday transferred three officers of grade 19 and above with immediate effect until further orders.

According to the notification issued here, Adnan Shafai, a BS-20 officer of mechanical engineering department, presently working as Project Director/820 High Capacity Wagons (BS-20), Moghalpura, Lahore is transferred and posted as project director/Rehabilitation, Moghalpura, Lahore vice Jahangir Hussain whose orders will follow.

Samin Ullah Ghandapur, a BS-19 officer of Mechinical Department, presently waiting for posting is hereby transferred and posted as Project Director/820 High Capacity Wagons (BS-20), Moghalpura, Lahore in this own pay and scale vice item (i) above.

He will also look after as the Project Director/230 coaches, Carriage Factory, Islamabad.

Muhammad Farooq Iqbal Malik, a BS-19 officer of Railways (Commercial and Transportation) Group, presently waiting for posting is hereby transferred and posted as Director/Information Technology (IT)(BS-20), headquarter, Lahore, in his own pay and scale vice vacancy.

The orders were issued with the approval of secretary/ railways chairman.

